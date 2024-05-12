AGF Management Ltd. Has $113.83 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,859 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $113,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

