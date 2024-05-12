AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,929,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,448 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $117,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

