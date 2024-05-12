AGF Management Ltd. Buys 410,428 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Bank of Montreal worth $178,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

BMO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,930. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.