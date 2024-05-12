NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 3rd

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NEWTI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 5,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.
About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.