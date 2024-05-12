Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.38. 59,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

