Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $48,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

