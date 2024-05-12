Pecaut & CO. Sells 3,172 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.41% of Source Capital worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Source Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.