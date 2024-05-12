Strategic Equity Management Purchases Shares of 26,833 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,629,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 1,305,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

