Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.87. 331,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

