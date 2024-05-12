BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $148.61 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,433 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.34% of Energy Transfer worth $148,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 15,174,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

