White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 0.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $18.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,845.92. 10,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,771.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,630.25. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

