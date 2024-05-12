Pecaut & CO. Sells 15,100 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $61,955.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,829,341.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 45,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $438,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,536,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,954,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,829,341.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,537. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 299,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 745.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

