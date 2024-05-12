Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

