Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 604 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.