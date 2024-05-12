Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

