Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,472 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.94. 383,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

