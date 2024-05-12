Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,023. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

