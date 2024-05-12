Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,694 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.62. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

