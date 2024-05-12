Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,870 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Southern by 38.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 286,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80,065 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,115. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

