Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $128,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

