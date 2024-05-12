Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

