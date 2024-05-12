Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

