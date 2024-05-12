Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,922,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.