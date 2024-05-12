Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.2 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14-$2.16 EPS.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.3 %

ALRM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 459,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,453. Alarm.com has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.