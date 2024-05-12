CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,974. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.