Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

