Needham & Company LLC Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

JFrog Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

