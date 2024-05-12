BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $19,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.83. 1,141,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,691. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.