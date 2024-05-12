WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,896 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 721,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 681,851 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,458,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 353,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 352,494 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,351. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

