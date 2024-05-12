AGF Management Ltd. Has $239.48 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 1.4% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Raymond James worth $239,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 781,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

