Econ Financial Services Corp Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

