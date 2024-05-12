AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of Nutrien worth $161,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR remained flat at $58.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

