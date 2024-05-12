Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $79.91 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.72% of MarketAxess worth $79,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.11. The stock had a trading volume of 447,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $303.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.