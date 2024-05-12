Needham & Company LLC Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

