Canoe Financial LP Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.