Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,135 shares during the period. NU comprises 2.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.76 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

