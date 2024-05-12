Canoe Financial LP Purchases 7,811 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of FirstService worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 230,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

