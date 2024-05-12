Warther Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 5.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,274,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Centene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after acquiring an additional 648,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

