Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
FBIOP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,480. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
