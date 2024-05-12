Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 55,325 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.