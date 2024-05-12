Canoe Financial LP Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 642,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,265,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.26% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

