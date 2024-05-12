Canoe Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,454,383 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Enerflex worth $95,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Enerflex by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enerflex by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $4.95 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.