Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 852.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $416.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $420.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

