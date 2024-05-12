Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,992 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAVA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $79.07. 2,775,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,426. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

