Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.