Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

