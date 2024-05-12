Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.22. 290,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.