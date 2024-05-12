Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,368 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

