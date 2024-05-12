CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 10,141,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,555. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

