Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,321 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,023. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 595.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

