Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $11.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

